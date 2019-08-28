ECC approves a proposal regarding exemptions in Income Tax Ordinance for Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), on a summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, approved a proposal regarding necessary amendments and exemptions in Income Tax Ordinance, Sales Tax Act and Custom Act for the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone.

It asked the Law Division to suggest a way forward for their implementation and bring it up in the next Cabinet meeting in consultation with various stakeholders.

ECC has also approved proposals submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production for payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory and Pakistan Steel Mills.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The ECC directed the Finance Division to release one month’s salary amounting to 355 million rupees for June to the PSM employees.

It further authorized it to arrange for payment of projected net salary of 4097 million rupees to the PSM employees for the Financial Year 2019-20 to be disbursed every month.

The Committee approved a proposal for payment of 128 million rupees for the salaries from February to May 2019 to the employees of the Pakistan Machine Tool Factory.

It also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to hold a meeting with the Strategic Plan Division, Commerce Division, Sindh Building Control and Sindh Revenue Control to finalize a plan to hand over the PMTF to the SPD after clearance of all liabilities.

The meeting also accorded approval to a proposal of the Power Division for payment of electricity charges by the government of Sindh as Thar subsidy for 4514 domestic consumers of Taluka Islamkot.

The ECC, on a summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy, also approved a proposal for budgetary allocation on annual basis for payment to Asia Petroleum Limited through Pakistan State Oil under a technical supplementary grant from the current financial year.

It also asked the Ministry of Energy to take quick remedial measures for offsetting the accumulating shortfall by engaging local refineries for using APL’s network as reverse pipeline until the contractual obligation ending in 2027.

The ECC was also briefed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on the wheat situation in the country with the prices of wheat showing a slight drop in recent days.

The ECC was told that the wheat stocks in the country were 7.516 million tons till 16th of August as compared to 10.950 million tons of the corresponding period of last year.