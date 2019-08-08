ECP redirects political parties to submit their annual asset’s statements till Aug 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday again directed the political parties to submit annually statements of their asset till August 29.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses,

sources of its funds and Assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the Election Commission shall accompany the report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head stating that –

No funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the Political Party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.—INP