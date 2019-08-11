Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated tomorrow

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Monday with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations would be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema would deliver Khutbah highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice.

Citizens will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Meanwhile, sale, purchase of sacrificial animals reached its peak today across the country.

In Peshawar, Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held at over two hundred places tomorrow.

The main congregation will be held at Eidgah Charsadda Road, Peshawar.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will offer Eid prayer in Governor House Peshawar.

Similar congregations will also be held in all areas of the province.

The faithful will sacrifice animals to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim Alaihi Salam and Hazrat Ismail Alaihi Salam.

Tight security measures have been taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In Quetta, Eid prayer will be offered at more than 200 places while main Eid prayer congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi road.

Chairman Senate Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal and Deputy Speaker National Assembly will celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha in Quetta.

A ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha was held at Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo to exchange Eid greetings.

A large number of Pakistani Community, officers and officials attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, giving special reference to the illegal acts of India in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to stand firm with the Kashmiri brethren who had been subjected to even more inhuman pain, agony, torture and subjugation in the last few days.

He underscored that Pakistan would oppose the unlawful and illegal acts of India related to IOK at every forum and would keep extending all out moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of IOK.

The event concluded with prayers for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan besides making pledge to work untiringly for the promotion of Pakistan’s interests and ‘True Image’.

Eid Al Azha was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and other gulf countries today with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

In Saudi Arabia, tens of thousands of Muslims offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid-e-Nabvi and the Grand Mosque in Makkah.—RadioPakistan