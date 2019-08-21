Ensuring access of people to inexpensive justice Govt’s top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says ensuring access of people to simple and inexpensive justice is top priority of the government.

He was talking to Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Prime minister appreciated the efforts of Law Minister on public interest legislation.

The Law Minister informed the Prime Minister about progress on new laws and their implementation.

The Law Minister apprised the Prime Minister that Pakistan Code has been made online to provide awareness to people regarding their rights and other matters on relevant laws and sub-laws.

An app with the name Pakistan Code has also been prepared which will be available to people on their mobile phones.—RadioPakistan