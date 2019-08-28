Home / World / EU will be blamed for lack of ‘flexibility’ if no-deal Brexit: British minister

EU will be blamed for lack of ‘flexibility’ if no-deal Brexit: British minister

rsr.png

Addressing a business conference in Paris, Barclay said that if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal after the October 31 deadline, "People will question in future why there was such a lack of flexibility" from the EU.