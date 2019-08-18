Famine-like situation emerging in occupied Kashmir due to continued blockade

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and at least five districts of Jammu region on the 14th consecutive day, on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, one person, identified as Mohammad Ayub, was martyred and scores injured during clashes between Indian troops and protesters who defied curfew orders and other restrictions.

Two senior government officials confirmed that at least two dozen people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries. The heavy clashes broke out in around two dozen places in Srinagar including Soura, Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara areas of the city.

Thousands of people have been arrested by the Indian forces over the past two weeks.

The curfew was enforced on 5th of this month when Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result of strict curfew and all sorts of communication blockade, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines in the occupied territory.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels, internet links and online editions of newspapers remain suspended since August 5.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

The Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin speaking during a press interaction in New Delhi said that the situation in occupied Kashmir was comparable to that in the early 90s when the fixed line phones had stopped working and the mobility of journalists had been completely blocked.

In Tehran, Iranian cleric, Hujjatul Islam Kazim Siddiqui, addressing a congregation of worshippers said the issue of Kashmir is one of the tragedies of the Muslim world.

He said the Indian government’s action in Kashmir is contrary to human conscience, fairness and even the domestic laws of that country. He made it clear to India the oppression would not end well.

At least four thousand people have been detained in Indian-occupied Kashmir over fears of unrest since New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy two weeks ago.

Indian government sources told AFP, thousands of people were arrested and held under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without charge or trial.

Sources said most of them were flown out of Kashmir because prisons here have run out of capacity amid a communications blackout imposed by Indian authorities.

According to AFP, Soldiers today still manned nearly deserted streets in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, six petitioners including two former high-ranking military officers have approached the Supreme Court of India to challenge the Indian government move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Among others the petitions have been filed by former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehra.

The other petitioners are former Interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir Radha Kumar,a former IAS officer belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Hindal Haidar Tyabji, a former Union Home Secretary Gopal Pillai, and a former Secretary of Indian government Amitabha Pande.—RadioPakistan