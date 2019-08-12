Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala jail form hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister was shifted from hospital to Adial jail late Sunday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team approached Polyclinic hospital at midnight and shifted Faryal Talpur to Adiala jail.

Faryal Talpur when was being shifted to jail said that doctors have referred her to hospital and NAB team is shifting her to jail.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader, who was arrested in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case, had been admitted to Polyclinic where she had reportedly been diagnosed with a gastric disorder.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his statement on twitter said, “Shifting of Faryal Talpur to jail on Eid is part of political victimisation,” Bilawal continued. “Our traditions and culture, along with the laws, have been [crushed] in Naya Pakistan.”