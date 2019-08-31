Fascist Modi writing a gruesome chapter of tyranny in IOK: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says fascist Modi is writing a gruesome chapter of tyranny and oppression in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said India has made lives miserable for people in the occupied valley. Occupied Kashmir is completely cut off from the rest of the world as twenty six days have passed since the curfew was imposed there.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Kashmiri people are faced with severe shortages of food items and medicines. Seriously sick and elderly people are also deprived of health facilities.—RadioPakistan