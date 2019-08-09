Fawad Ch, Sheikh Rasheed exchange heated argument in cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: A heated argument broke out between Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed in federal cabinet session Friday over the announcement of discontinuation of Samjhauta Express’ service after India revoked special status of Kashmir.

According to a private television channel report, Sheikh Rasheed informed the Prime Minister about Fawad Chaudhry‘s statement where all the cabinet members supported Sheikh Rasheed on this occasion.

While responding to question about Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference, Railways Minister expressed, “It is his [Fawad Chaudhry] habit to meddle in other ministries”. He added that there is no need to take him seriously where he will talk to the PM Imran on the statement.

It is pertinent here that Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to a private TV channel, took a stance that Sheikh Rasheed does not have the authority to shut down the services of the Samjhauta Express, which runs from Lahore to Attari, and the decision should have been made by the federal cabinet. —NNI