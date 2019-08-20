Federal Cabinet approves Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has approved Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework to forge stronger cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Briefing newsmen regarding cabinet decisions in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan will head the high-level cooperation committee from Pakistan side while Turkish side will be headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The framework has nine joint working groups that will be headed by Minister of Economic Affairs from Pakistan side. All sectors of the economy will be covered by joint working groups and 71 actionable items have been included in these.

The items including Free Trade Agreement, Technology Transfer, capacity building, and defense cooperation. This framework will help connect Pakistan with Central Asia, Russia and the West.

Prime Minister told the cabinet about the challenges faced by the government when it came to power. He said the economy that was on verge of default was revived and now it is in sustainable mode. The Current Account Deficit has been brought down by 30 percent and in one year it reduced from 19.8 billion dollars to 13.5 billion dollars.

The meeting also took into consideration the investment friendly policies to encourage foreign investors, especially overseas Pakistanis.

The Cabinet discussed measures to give confidence to businessmen and to ensure business friendly environment. It discussed the procedural challenges in the working of NAB that could deter businessmen on taking decisions.

The Cabinet endorsed the decisions of committee on privatization in its last meeting.

The Cabinet accorded approval of five billion rupees to give interest free loans to poor and homeless people.

The Prime Minister also directed to ensure merit and transparency in the disbursing of loans. He said a mechanism and detailed strategy be made to launch the scheme across the country.

The cabinet accorded approval in principle to Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill as per religious norms and following of the Christian community.

Besides, an approval was given for bill against domestic violence and protection of women.

The cabinet also discussed salient challenges and achievements of the government during its first year.

Various ministers presented proposals and suggestions of public welfare being launched by their ministries.

The Prime Minister directed that government’s grievances cells and Pakistan Citizens Portal should work together and share information to avoid duplication.

The cabinet also discussed measures to increase plantation in the country. It suggested to involve youth in plantation of fruit trees.

The cabinet directed the concerned ministry for provision of solar stoves in hilly areas where gas facility is not available.

The Prime Minister apprised the cabinet in detail about his telephonic conversation with President Trump.

The Prime Minister had informed the President Trump that India plans to perpetrate genocide of Kashmiris to change the demographic composition of the occupied region.

The Prime Minister urged the President Trump that international community must play its role, constitute a fact finding mission and stop India from its brutalities in Kashmir.

Cabinet has also in-principally approved to take Kashmir issue in International Court of Justice.

Firdous Ashiq Awan urged Pakistani media to highlight the Kashmir Issue with the collaboration of International media.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Kashmir is first line of defense for Pakistan.

He emphasized that all elements including the media should intensify their campaign on raising voice against the designs of Narendra Modi to annex Kashmir.

Replying to a question, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said General Qamar Javed Bajwa has a pivotal role in Afghan peace process.

She said COAS’s continuity is a right step from Prime Minister Imran Khan because we need continuity in policies in the context of regional policies.