Federal Cabinet endorses Govt’s measures on Kashmir cause in wake of recent steps by India

Briefing newsmen in Islamabad this evening, Special Assistant to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of independent status of Kashmir by India.