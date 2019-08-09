Federal Cabinet endorses Govt’s measures on Kashmir cause in wake of recent steps by India

Federal Cabinet has endorsed the measures being taken by the government on Kashmir cause in the wake of steps taken by India to change the status quo in Kashmir.

Briefing newsmen in Islamabad this evening, Special Assistant to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of independent status of Kashmir by India.

She said focal groups have been formed on Kashmir in the context of parliamentary resolution that will work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.

The cabinet appreciated the statement of UN Secretary General on Kashmir in which he expressed concern on the situation and also recalled that under Simla Agreement the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The cabinet reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment that it will not budge from its principled stand on Kashmir. It emphasized not to show any flexibility on this position and national interests of the country.

The cabinet paid tribute to vision and wisdom of Prime minister and expressed full confidence on the steps taken by him. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said welfare, security and defense of the country is priority of incumbent government.

Referring to other decisions of the cabinet, she said a briefing was given by Frontier Works Organization to the meeting regarding development projects in Karachi.

She said ten initiatives were put before cabinet under Ehsaas program. The Prime Minister told the cabinet that our country is rich with resources, capital and talent and challenges are due to inequitable distribution of resources.

The Ehsaas initiatives will help reduce unemployment, besides provision of quality food and employment to marginalized segments of society. Under the program, women will be given preference in order to empower them.

Cabinet also approved lungar program to provide free meals to destitute and poor people in major cities of the country. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said 155 offices of Pakistan Baitul Maal and more than 380 offices of Benazir Income Support Program across the country will work collectively to provide this service.

The cabinet also accorded approval to restructuring of Pakistan Cricket Board in order to promote regional cricket and groom new talent.

It also gave approval to decisions of ECC taken in its last meeting.

Cabinet also approved measures to facilitate construction of high rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan. Prime Minster directed Civil Aviation Davison to give its suggestions in order to facilitate the construction of high rise buildings and to attract foreign investment into the housing sector.

Cabinet also directed the relevant authorities to make adequate arrangements for coping with the flood situation in various parts of the country during rainy season.

It also accorded approval to bill of University of Engineering and Emerging Technology.

Cabinet also approved a mechanism for provision of gas facility under gas development schemes.

Cabinet re-endorsed current charge of MD of Tourism Board.