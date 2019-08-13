Festivities continue on 2nd day of Eid-ul-Azha

Festivities continue on the second day of Eid ul Azha across the country on Tuesday.

The people who could not sacrifice their animals on the first day of Eid, are slaughtering cows, goats and camels today, in pursuance of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and Hazrat Ismail (A.S).

People are distributing sacrificial meat among their relatives and poor.

Special security and safety measures have been taken at public recreational places during Eid holidays.

Under Chief Minister’s direction, Solid Waste Management Company of Local Bodies Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to keep Lahore city clean during Eid days.

Eighteen model Camps have been setup at Town level while environment friendly waste bags will be provided in all Union Councils.

A Helpline 1139 and a Mobile App “Clean Lahore” have already been launched to address any complaint promptly.