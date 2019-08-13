Firdous urges India to review extremist attitude

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says if Modi regime did not abandon the policy of subjugation, it would leave peace of the region in severe dangers.

In her tweet, she said India should review its extremist attitude. She said Kashmir is a dispute which can only be resolved through the U.N resolutions.

Dr. Firdous said India is not allowing Muslims to perform their religious rituals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. It shows that India has illegal occupation on Kashmir.—RadioPakistan