FM condemns continued lockdown of entire population of occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says comments made by the Indian Defence Minister about nuclear policy are reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond.

In a statement, he said equally condemnable is the completely indefensible lock-down of the entire population in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, that has gone on for two weeks, and continues to deepen the dire humanitarian tragedy as reported by the international human rights organizations and the international media.

He said world community, including the United Nations Security Council, have taken cognizance of this utterly untenable situation.

The Foreign Minister said as for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s position is based on UN Charter principles and international law and remains unchanged.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.