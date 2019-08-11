FM demands India to lift curfew restrictions in occupied Kashmir on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has demanded the India to ease curfew restrictions in occupied Kashmir on the eve of Eid ul Azha and allow Kashmiri people to offer sacrifices of animals on this occasion freely.

He said this year Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren of occupied Kashmir.

To a question, he said since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in 2016 Kashmiris has shown great courage and passion against the continued suppression of India.

He said due to curfew and clamp down in the valley all the countries have issued travel advisories consequently; business of tourism has been shut down.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said protests have been started in all across the world which will intensify in coming days.

He said not only Kashmiris but people from all walks of life are participating in these protests as they , believe that human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and planned genocide is being carried out to bring demographic change.

He told our correspondent that he will visit Azad Kashmir tomorrow to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister will offer Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad with people of Azad Kashmir.

He will have meetings with President, Prime Minster and Hurriyat leadership of Azad Kashmir. He will participate in a rally and will also visit a refugee camp there.