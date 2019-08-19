FM Qureshi, Tehmina Janjua discuss diplomatic issues

Special Representative of Prime Minister on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed important diplomatic issues including the grave situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facing a number of challenges at the diplomatic front.

He directed the Special Representative to immediately assume her responsibilities in Geneva and highlight the gross human rights violations of Indian troops in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the international community.

Tehmina Janjua expressed the commitment to work in larger national interest of Pakistan under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.—AFP