FM urges int’l community not to remain silent over human rights violations in IOK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged international community not to remain silent over the human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to newsmen in Multan, he said situation in Occupied Kashmir is grave and it is the responsibility of international human rights organizations to highlight the plights of innocent Kashmiris.

He said the curfew in Occupied Kashmir has entered into 21st consecutive day and the innocent people of the territory are facing extreme hardships of life, where they have no access to food and medicines.

Earlier, talking to a private TV channel in Khanewal the Minister said, steps taken by Modi are not other than fascism and all intellectuals in India should openly condemn these steps.

Shah Mahmood said, it is his message for Sikh community in India to come to Pakistan to visit their worship places freely and without any restriction as Pakistan is opening Kartarpur Corridor on 11th of next month.

He said, he will visit Umar Kot Sindh on 31st of next month and will deliver a message of the complete protection of Hindu Temples in Pakistan to the Hindu community.

Foreign Minister said, India through locking up mosques in Jammu and Kashmir is establishing the fact that its secularism is a force. Pakistan on the other hand, is determined to provide complete protection to the churches and Temples including all worship places of all minorities living in Pakistan.

Later addressing a rally in Multan, Foreign Minister said Indian government has committed an unconstitutional act by stripping the special status of occupied Kashmir which is against the ideology of Nehru.

He said people in occupied valley are not even allowed to offer their prayers in mosques.

The Minister lauded journalists who marched from Lahore to Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

