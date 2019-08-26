FM urges Turkey to play role to end curfew in Occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made a telephone call to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu on Monday to discuss human rights violations by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Turkey should play its role to end the curfew in Occupied Kashmir.

He also appreciated Turkey’s efforts for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

Turkish Foreign Minister said we are observing the whole situation. He said after Security Council meeting Turkey has stressed to resolve the issue according to UN resolutions.

Both leaders decided to meet at UN General Assembly session being held next month.—RadioPakistan