Foreign media correspondents visit LoC, briefed about Indian ceasefire violation

A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visited Line of control where they were briefed about situation and Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilian population.
The correspondents also freely interacted with locals.
Director General Inter Services Public Relations Maj. General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities.
IOJ&K remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities. pic.twitter.com/I5o51hPlID
