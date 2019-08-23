Genocide Watch calls upon UN to warn India not to commit genocide in IOK

A global organisation Genocide Watch has issued two warning alerts for the occupied territory of Kashmir and the state of Assam in India.

According to the website, a ‘Genocide Watch’ warning is declared when there are signs of the early stages of a genocide in progress.

Genocide Watch also called upon the United Nations and its members to warn India not to commit genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Genocide Watch also issued alert for Assam State, India, where millions of Bengali Muslims face losing citizenship status.

Over seven million people in Assam State, mostly Muslims of Bengali origin, may lose their Indian citizenship and risk imprisonment in special foreigner detention centers.