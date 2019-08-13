Global stock markets rebound after Trump delays some China tariffs

LONDON: Equity markets on both sides of the Atlantic rose strongly on Tuesday, reversing an earlier weak trend, after US President Donald Trump delayed some new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The move gave stock market investors, buckling under a cocktail of global worries, hope that there may be some detente in an ongoing US-China trade war.

Shortly after 1400 GMT on Wall Street, the DJIA index was up 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq nearly two percent, with European indices also rallying after the US said it would delay new tariffs on electronics from China to December 15.

Oil prices, a bellwether for the global economic growth outlook, also surged, with Brent oil up three percent. —AFP