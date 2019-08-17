Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola

LAHORE: Gold price is continuously rising in the country and the current price of the yellow metal stands at Rs 89,000 per tola after an increase of Rs 600 per tola.

Per tola gold in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad and other sarafa markets was sold at Rs 89,000.

The jewelers association said a record increase of Rs 34,650 per tola in the price of the glittering metal was witnessed this year.

Gold price was raised by Rs 100 per tola yesterday torching the new price to Rs 88400 per tola. —NNI