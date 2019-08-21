Govt committed to enforce ban on use of plastic bags: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has expressed the commitment to fully enforce the ban imposed on use of plastic shopping bags in the federal capital.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said the ban will be implemented with the cooperation of the people including the civil society and the food chains.

Zartaj Gul regretted the incident that took place yesterday with a food chain of the federal capital.

She said Islamabad administration and the officials of the ministry of climate change were not acting on personal capacity but they have been fully authorized to ensure implementation of the ban on plastic bags.

The Minister of State said Pakistan will be made plastic free as the ban on plastic bags in the federal capital has turned into a countrywide campaign. He said other provinces are also showing the intent and commitment to make their districts plastic free.