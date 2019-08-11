Govt decides to observe Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says government has decided to observe Eid-ul-Adha with simplicity and will connect the sacrifice of Kashmiris with the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Addressing a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Lahore this evening, she said Kashmiris are rendering huge sacrifices for their right to self-determination and to get freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message has urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of their Kashmiri brothers.

She said Kashmir is bleeding and so far more than one hundred thousand children have been killed in atrocities of occupation forces, while thousands of women have been subjected to abuse.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said true face of Modi has been exposed before the world and it also vindicates the two-nation theory. She said use of pellet guns cannot weaken the resolve of Kashmiris.

Special Assistant said international community should break its silence and take up the issue of the plight of Kashmiris.