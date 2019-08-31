Govt focusing on broadening of tax base: Hafeez

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says government is focusing on broadening of tax base and taxes would be rationalized to ease the burden on common man.

Talking to Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Saturday, he said policies of the government would generate economic activity through direct foreign investment which would ultimately reduce lending by government.

Hafeez Sheikh said the current account deficit has also been reduced due to the fiscal policies of government. The speaker praised the steps taken by government to broaden tax net.