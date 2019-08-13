Govt has initiated multiple steps to redress Kashmir crisis: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says government has initiated multiple steps to redress Kashmir crisis.

He was addressing to army troops during his visit to Line of Control in Bagh sector today.

He said our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace.

Army Chief said India is trying to shift the global attention away from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to LOC and Pakistan and for this purpose it can do anything.

Army Chief said we must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in Indain Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth.

He said we stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge Pakistan Army is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Army Chief spent Eid with troops in Bagh sector.