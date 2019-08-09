Govt has priority to make SEZs fully functional at earliest: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has a priority to make Special Economic Zones (SEZs) fully functional at the earliest and provide electricity, gas, water, road infrastructure there.

He was speaking at a briefing on current condition of special economic zones in the country, provision of necessary facilities to the industries in the zones, and strategy to make them functional, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said it is important to make special economic zones fully functional for expediting industrial development in the country and solving problems of the business community. Besides, he said, it will also help create employment opportunities for the youth and skilled people.

The Prime Minister appointed Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as focal person to ensure effective coordination between the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments for making special economic zones functional and providing all the necessary facilities there.—RadioPakistan