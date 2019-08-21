Govt has taken steps towards introducing uniform syllabus: Shafqat

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said present government has taken practical steps towards introducing a uniform syllabus in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said a national curriculum council has been established for this purpose. He said the uniform syllabus for the grades one to five will be completed by March next year. Then it will be enforced following a debate on it.

He said the government is considering several measures to improve literacy rate in order to take forward the country. He said new technology will also be used for the education of adults.