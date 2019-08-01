Govt need opposition for law making: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the house in Senate Shibli Faraz said government is not disgruntled with opposition rather government need opposition for law making.

Talking to media outside parliament house after rejection of no confidence motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, he said opposition was told earlier that this act will damage the sanctity of the parliament.

He said opposition is hiding from accountability but they must understand that it is time to get serious now. He said the purpose of meeting with Maulana Fazl urehman was not to get votes but to convince him against this act. He added that JUI-F chief used no confidence motion for his personal gains. NNI