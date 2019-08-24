Govt recovered one million acres land from land grabbers: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government has so far recovered one million acres of land from the land grabbers.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohah said that under the Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan Project, massive plantation was undertaken in the province and 12.5 million samplings were planted.

He said that new Industrial Policy was introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Minister said that under said Industrial Policy, new laws were enacted for promotion of industrialization and creation of conducive atmosphere for foreign entrepreneurs.—INP