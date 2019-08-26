Govt to form Kashmir Media Cell: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday announced establishment of the Kashmir Media Cell for playing an effective role regarding India’s oppression, human rights’ violations and atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Dr Awan held a press conference, and strongly condemned the injustice and inhuman behaviour Indian authorities have shown towards Hurriyat leaders, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

She stated that Indian army while humiliating humanity has been paralysing women, the elderly persons and children.

“Humanity is being insulted in Kashmir […] Modi’s name will be written ahead of Hitler in the history,” she said, adding that pellet guns are being used in Kashmir for silencing the people [while holding demonstrations.]

She asserted that the prime minister was determined to take the struggle of Kashmir towards its logical end. “The party will be mobilised in Kashmir at district-level […] The PTI is going to form its structure in Azad Kashmir,” she further revealed.

She praised Pakistan’s effective diplomatic efforts for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Dr Awan added that the premier has promised to eliminate the outdated and corrupt system in the country. “The Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reform agenda has made a significant progress in the last one year,” she said, adding that he has dismantled the status quo and its supporters.

About the PM’s address to the nation today, she said the PM would talk about Pakistan’s national stance regarding Kashmir and would take the entire nation into confidence about the ongoing situation in the Himalayan region.

She appreciated the media for supporting PM Khan during his struggle [against the status quo]. —NNI