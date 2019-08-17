Home / World / Hijab-wearing women struggle to find work in Germany

Amal Mohamad Naba used the German greeting guten abend as she saw her elderly German neighbour passing by. Naba's daughter followed the cue and said “guten abend opa”, which means good evening grandpa, and jumped up to give him a high five.