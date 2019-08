MAKKAH: Millions of Hujjaj, who spent the whole night in the open sky offering prayers in Muzdalfa have moved towards Mina after Fajr prayers.

After reaching Mina, they will perform stoning at Jamarat Al-Aqba, sacrifice animals, shave their heads and then leave for Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Ifada and Sai’, two other pillars of Hajj.

In the remaining days of Hajj, Pilgrims will perform the only ritual of stoning at each of the three Jamarat in Mina.