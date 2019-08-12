Independence Day will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day: FM

MUZAFFARABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistani nation will celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday as Kashmir Solidarity Day while the Indian Independence Day on Thursday will be observed as Black Day.

Addressing at the refugees camp in Muzaffarabad on Monday, he said sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people will never go in vain.

The Foreign Minister said the incumbent government is fighting the case of Kashmir at every forum.

He said people in occupied Kashmir are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in curfew restrictions and they are not allowed to sacrifice animals.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said entire Pakistani nation and political leadership is united on the issue of Kashmir and one voice will be sounded on Wednesday in support of oppressed Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan has decided to take the issue of Kashmir again to the UN Security Council and China has assured to extend full support for this purpose.