India committed violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir: Maleeha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi says India has committed violations of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, besides sabotaging peace efforts made by Pakistan for the region.

Talking to a private news channel, she said step by step diplomacy is being put in place to address the long standing issue of Kashmir.

She said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per charter of the United Nations, and that the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination is part of that charter.

To a question, Maleeha Lodhi said as per the UN charter and clauses, India cannot not amend the status of Kashmir.

She said the western media and general public have criticized India for gross violations of human rights in Kashmir and changing its status.