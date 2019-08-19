India committing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to send former Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to Geneva to highlight the Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council.

Talking to media after the meeting of Parliamentary Committee for National Security in Islamabad on Monday, he said we are observing the legal, political and diplomatic perspective of Kashmir issue.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India has violated international agreements by taking unilateral decision on Kashmir. He said India is committing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.—RadioPakistan