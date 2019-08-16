India committing worst form of HR violations in Occupied Kashmir: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made a telephonic contact with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and apprised her of the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India is committing worst form of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the people of the occupied territory are facing great difficulties due the curfew imposed by India there over the last twelve days. He said the people have no access to medicines and food while all sources of communications including mobile and internet have been blocked there.

The Foreign Minister said India wants to destroy regional peace by resorting to unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed the South African foreign minister about the contours of the letter he wrote to the UN Security Council.

The South African Minister of International Relations said we are monitoring the whole situation.

Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, she said that she will immediately contact the parliamentarians of her country on the matter. She hinted at bringing a joint resolution from the South African parliament about the Kashmir situation.