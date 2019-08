LAUDERHILL: India totalled 167 for five batting first against the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

India won the first match by four wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

Brief score:

India 167-5 (R. Sharma 67, V. Kohli 28; S. Cottrell 2-25, O. Thomas 2-27) v West Indies.—AFP