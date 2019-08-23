India may attempt false flag operation to divert attention from IoK: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that India will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet today, he said we are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered occupied Kashmir for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions. He said these claims are predictable to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in occupied Kashmir.