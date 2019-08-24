India playing with fire in Occupied Kashmir, says President

ISLAMABAD: President, Dr. Arif Alvi has said that India is playing with fire in the Indian Occupied Kashmir by changing the status of the territory and suppressing the people’s will.

In an interview with a Canadian-American media outlet, Vice News, he said if India feels that it will improve situation with these laws, they are living in fool’s paradise.

The President said the international community should continue putting pressure on India to foil its hegemonic intent to swallow the whole Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has internationalized the Kashmir issue after a long time and it would continue doing that.

The President said presence of the UN military observers in Kashmir itself has made Kashmir an international issue.

Dr Arif Alvi said India could carry out some false flag operation and attack Pakistan as it did in case of Pulwama incident.

Responding to a question, the President said India should withdraw the constitutional amendments and allow Kashmiris to decide their own future.

He also urged media to highlight all human rights violations being committed by India in Occupied Kashmir. —INP