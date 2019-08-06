India revoked Kashmir’s special status illegally: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Slamming Indian government over abrogation of Article-370, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Tuesday said that New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s special status illegally and unilaterally.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament in Islamabad, Bilawal termed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi an extremist and added that blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiris were on his hands.

He said that Kashmiri people were calling for help and added that on this occasion they could not keep silence. The PPP leader said that India violated international laws and used cluster ammunition to target civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the line of control.

Read More: Pakistan will follow the ‘Tipu Sultan’ example if India opts for aggression: PM Imran

Bilawal said that New Delhi’s current actions were tantamount to attack on ideology of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Modi’s government hatched a conspiracy to change demography of Kashmir.

The PPP leader said that India had pushed the region at the brink of war. He urged the government to highlight the Kashmir’s issue effectively on all international forums.—NNI