India sabotaging peace and resolution of UN on Kashmir: Maleeha

Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN Maleeha Lodhi says India is sabotaging peace and resolution of United Nations on Kashmir.

In an interview with private news channel, she said Pakistan wants permanent and peaceful solution of Kashmir.

Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan has principled stand on disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and victory would be of the truth.

She said we are apprising the world about the unconstitutional and unlawful act committed by India for Jammu and Kashmir.—RadioPakistan