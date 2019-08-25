India turns paradise Occupied Valley into hell for Kashmiris: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that India has turned paradise occupied Kashmir valley into a hell for the Kashmiri people. He said that the Modi government has constrained the freedom of living on the unarmed Kashmiris for the past number of days.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that the passion for freedom among the Kashmiri people has further heightened despite clamping down continuous curfew and crackdown on them. The ugly face of so-called democracy has been disclosed before the world community, he added.

He said that the bullets of ballot guns could not even suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people. India has flagrantly violated international laws and fundamental human rights.

The Chief Minister said that the hands of Modi government are stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris. International community will have to support the cause of Kashmiri people in order to avert human tragedy on a massive scale and maintenance of further silence by the world community can cause major catastrophic incident.

Usman Buzdar said that it is the test of international community whether they side with peace or support war monger Modi government. He said that Pakistan cannot remain silent on the current situation of occupied Kashmir. Kashmiris are our part and parcel and we will extend all out support to their just cause of attaining freedom. The solidarity day with the Kashmiri people will be celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm, he added.—INP