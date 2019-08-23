Indian act of abolishing special status of Kashmir violation of UN charter: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and drawn her attention to several facets of the seriously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Foreign Minister in his letter has highlighted in detail the context and consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August.

The letter articulates Pakistan’s deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, and dire humanitarian situation that has arisen as a result of India’s enhanced draconian measures to implement its illegal actions.

The letter underscores that India’s actions constitute flagrant violations of UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law and India’s own solemn commitments.

The Foreign Minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister’s letter is being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations.