Indian curfew in occupied Kashmir enters 26th day

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir valley has become a big jail and a hell for its inhabitants as they face severe shortage of essential commodities due to continued strict curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian government.

Confined to their homes, the residents of the valley are facing acute shortage of edibles, baby food and life-saving drugs due to the curfew and restrictions, which entered 26th day, today (Friday).

The Kashmir valley remains under severe military siege since August 05 when Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi had announced scrapping of special status of occupied Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to keep the people confined to their homes to stop them from staging anti-India demonstrations.

Despite India’s brutal measures, people defying the curfew and other restrictions are staging protests on daily basis to express their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move of Modi government. Hundreds of people have been injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters by Indian forces’ personnel since August 05.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities continue to impose severe communication blackout by snapping all internet, mobile and landline services and closing the TV channels to hide the ground situation from the world.

Due to curfew and restrictions, local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not hit the stands all these days. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to remain shut as parents are not ready to risk the lives of their children in the prevailing grim situation.

At the same time, the authorities continue a massive crackdown against Hurriyat leaders, political workers and youth. More than 10,000 people have been arrested so far and detained in jails, police stations and makeshift detention centres.—NNI