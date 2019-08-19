Indian forces molesting women, girls in IOK: Report

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, in utter shock to the outside world, Indian troops and paramilitary forces molested scores of women and girls during house raids and arrested teenager boys in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

The troops molested women and girls while abducted hundreds of boys during midnight raids during the past two weeks, said a report released by a group of rights activists in New Delhi.

The report was prepared after conversations with hundreds of affected people in and around Kashmir valley; all of whom were too afraid to speak on camera.

Indian armed forces in Kashmir abducted hundreds of teenage boys during midnight raids and molested women and girls on single day of 15 August, the 11th blackout day, the report said.

Regional police, army, and paramilitary forces have raided hundreds of homes in the Kashmir valley and arbitrarily snatched very young schoolboys and teenagers from their beds from as early as August 5, the investigation report said.—kmsnews