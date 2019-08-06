Indian government’s intention is clear and sinister: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister of Occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti says the Indian government has once again pushed Kashmiris to the brink by revoking Article 370.

In a tweet, she said the Indian government’s intention is clear and sinister. They want to change demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.

Mehbooba Mufti said there is no other way but to oppose this illegal and unconstitutional onslaught on our dignity.

She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir who reposed their faith in institutions of India like parliament and Supreme Court feel defeated and betrayed.