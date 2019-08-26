ISLAMABAD: One after another, the Indian government is making failed attempts to get the Twitter accounts suspended which are highlighting Kashmir issue on the social media.

In a recent request sent by the Indian government to Twitter, the account of Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed became the victim of New Dehli’s fascism.

The Indian government has already adopted these tactics for journalists speaking for the Kashmir cause.

The minister attached a screenshot of the Twitter’s notice and wrote in his tweet: “Deploy armies, put barricades, suspend media, impose [a] curfew, bar people from going IOK. We can’t be silenced India, you will still be exposed. You will still be exposed.”

Earlier today, Twitter administration sent a notice to President Arif Alvi over highlighting occupied Kashmir issue from his twitter handle.

Federal Minister for Human Right Shireen Mazari in her tweet shared the screenshot of the notice sent to the president and said, Twitter has really gone too far in becoming a mouthpiece of the Rouge Modi govt.

According to a tweet by a Joint Secretary of the Parliament of India, Sandeep Mittal, the Indian government had asked the authorities at the helm of affairs of the social networking website to remove 8 twitter accounts for pro-Kashmir tweets along with ARY’s senior anchor Arshad Sharif. —NNI