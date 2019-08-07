Indian Govt violating human rights of Kashmiris: ICJ

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) says the Indian Government’s revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir violates the rights of representation guaranteed to Kashmiri people under the Indian Constitution and in international law.
ICJ’s Secretary General Sam Zarifi in a statement said Indian Judiciary should look closely at serious violations of proper legislative and Constitutional processes.
He accused Indian Government of violating human rights of Kashmiris, accompanied by draconian new restrictions with an influx of thousands of unaccountable security personnel.