Indian Govt’s decision to revoke article 370 simply unacceptable: Liam Byrne

LONDON: Member of the UK Parliament Liam Byrne says the decision by the Indian government to revoke article 370 of the Indian constitution is simply unacceptable.

In his video message, he said this is the special clause that guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir and suspending this clause is unprecedented and dangerous.

Liam Byrne said India has now deployed tens of thousands of troops to what is already one of the world’s most militarized zones. He said just as bad, we have now had the total suspension of landlines, mobile and internet coverage.

The UK Parliamentarian said these steps, this action, and this provocation must be reversed at the earliest.